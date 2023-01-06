Sports authority calls on support for Amateur Games

The city's sports authority is calling on associations, enterprises and other social agencies to take part in the organization of the 2023 Shanghai Amateur Games.

The annual Amateur Games, which began in 2017, aims to promote sport in daily life, cultivate the habit of exercising, and strengthen Shanghai's position as an international sports metropolis.

Ti Gong

The Amateur Games will include leagues, competition series, sports carnivals, and other activities and will run until November. Some will involve the Yangtze River Delta region.



The league games will include traditional ball games like football, basketball, table tennis, badminton and tennis, as well as rugby, skating, taekwondo and tai chi. Chinese chess will be introduced as a new discipline.

This year, 28 city-level and 16 district-level competitions will be held. Shanghai Archery Open, Shanghai Employees' Dragon Boat Race, Shanghai Cycling Carnival, Shanghai Development Zone Sports Meet, and Shanghai Citizen's Climbing Competition are the five new city-level events for 2023.

Ti Gong

In addition to district-level sports authorities, sports associations, businesses and other social groups are encouraged to become event organizers. They will get city government funding as well as event organization and promotion help from the sports authority.



The 2022 Shanghai Amateur Games hosted 6,320 events and activities throughout the year. Among them, 4,162 were offline, attracting 3.62 million participants.