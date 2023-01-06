﻿
News / Sport

Sports authority calls on support for Amateur Games

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:19 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
The city's sports authority is calling on associations, enterprises and other social agencies to take part in the organization of the 2023 Shanghai Amateur Games.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:19 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0

The 2023 Shanghai Amateur Games, which begin this month, will feature over 6,000 online and offline sporting competitions and activities. The city's sports authority is inviting sports associations, organizations, businesses, and other social agencies to help organize the Games.

The annual Amateur Games, which began in 2017, aims to promote sport in daily life, cultivate the habit of exercising, and strengthen Shanghai's position as an international sports metropolis.

Sports authority calls on support for Amateur Games
Ti Gong

People take part in the basketball league at last year's Shanghai Amateur Games.

The Amateur Games will include leagues, competition series, sports carnivals, and other activities and will run until November. Some will involve the Yangtze River Delta region.

The league games will include traditional ball games like football, basketball, table tennis, badminton and tennis, as well as rugby, skating, taekwondo and tai chi. Chinese chess will be introduced as a new discipline.

This year, 28 city-level and 16 district-level competitions will be held. Shanghai Archery Open, Shanghai Employees' Dragon Boat Race, Shanghai Cycling Carnival, Shanghai Development Zone Sports Meet, and Shanghai Citizen's Climbing Competition are the five new city-level events for 2023.

Sports authority calls on support for Amateur Games
Ti Gong

The Amateur Games include both traditional ball games and sports like ice hockey and curling.

In addition to district-level sports authorities, sports associations, businesses and other social groups are encouraged to become event organizers. They will get city government funding as well as event organization and promotion help from the sports authority.

The 2022 Shanghai Amateur Games hosted 6,320 events and activities throughout the year. Among them, 4,162 were offline, attracting 3.62 million participants.

Sports authority calls on support for Amateur Games
Liu Zhiwei / Ti Gong

Sports associations, enterprises and other social groups are encouraged to become event organizers of the Amateur Games.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     