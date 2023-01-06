﻿
Biz / Company

Samsung Electronics operating profit drops 69 pct in Q4

Xinhua
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
Samsung Electronics logged a double-digit drop in its fourth-quarter operating profit due to weaker semiconductor demand caused by the global economic downturn.
Xinhua
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0

South Korea's tech company Samsung Electronics logged a double-digit drop in its fourth-quarter operating profit due to weaker semiconductor demand caused by the global economic downturn, the company said Friday.

Preliminary operating profit stood at 4.3 trillion won (US$3.4 billion) in the October-December quarter, down 69.0 percent from a year earlier.

It missed market expectations of around US$4.9 billion.

Preliminary revenue fell 8.6 percent over the year to US$55.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Net income and detailed earnings on each business unit will be announced later this month after an external audit and the board of directors' approval.

The double-digit reduction in operating profit was attributed to lower demand for chips and other tech products.

Concerns mounted about a global economic slump as central banks in major economies rapidly raised interest rates.

The US Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark interest rate by 0.50 percentage points to a range of 4.25-4.50 percent in December, while South Korea's central bank hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent in November.

The operating profit of Samsung's chip-making business was estimated at US$475.4 million in the fourth quarter, almost halving compared to the previous quarter.

Doh Hyun-woo, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said the poor performance in the chip business deepened on the back of the overall weakness in IT products demand and lower investment in data centres.

Doh forecast that Samsung's chip business would record an operating loss in the first quarter of 2023 due to sharp price falls for memory chips.

Operating profits for the display panel and the mobile phone units were estimated to have slid in double digits in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter amid the lower global demand.

Profit from the consumer electronics business was estimated to have increased in double figures to US$317 million in the fourth quarter on a quarterly basis owing to the year-end demand.

For the whole year of 2022, Samsung's preliminary operating profit retreated 16.0 percent to US$34.4 billion compared to the previous year.

Last year's preliminary revenue advanced 7.9 percent to US$239.1 billion.

It marked the highest revenue in Samsung's history thanks to solid demand and high prices for semiconductors in the first half of 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Samsung
Samsung Electronics
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     