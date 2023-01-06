﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai Port: the world's busiest container port

﻿ Li Yi
Li Yi
  17:16 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
There are seven Chinese ports among the top 10 container ports in the world, according to data released by Alphaliner.
﻿ Li Yi
Li Yi
  17:16 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0

Shanghai Port achieved a container throughput of 47.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) in 2022, ranking No. 1 globally for the 13th consecutive year.

In 2010, Shanghai Port overtook Singapore for the first time to become the world's largest container port. Since then, it has dominated the world list for 13 straight years.

Seven Chinese ports were listed among the top 10 container ports worldwide in 2021, according to data released last year by Alphaliner, a shipping intelligence provider.

Yangshan Deep-Water Port operates around-the-clock and is both a significant component of Shanghai Port and the largest automated container terminal in the world.

It is highly possible that Shanghai Port will be the first in the world to achieve an annual throughput of over 50 million TEU, thus assisting in the development of the city as a major shipping hub.

Shanghai Port: the world's busiest container port
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     