Shanghai Port: the world's busiest container port

There are seven Chinese ports among the top 10 container ports in the world, according to data released by Alphaliner.

Shanghai Port achieved a container throughput of 47.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) in 2022, ranking No. 1 globally for the 13th consecutive year.



In 2010, Shanghai Port overtook Singapore for the first time to become the world's largest container port. Since then, it has dominated the world list for 13 straight years.

Seven Chinese ports were listed among the top 10 container ports worldwide in 2021, according to data released last year by Alphaliner, a shipping intelligence provider.

Yangshan Deep-Water Port operates around-the-clock and is both a significant component of Shanghai Port and the largest automated container terminal in the world.

It is highly possible that Shanghai Port will be the first in the world to achieve an annual throughput of over 50 million TEU, thus assisting in the development of the city as a major shipping hub.