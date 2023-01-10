﻿
News / Sport

China's Xie Lijun selected as FIFA Women's World Cup match official

Xinhua
  09:52 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0
China's Xie Lijun has been selected as an assistant referee for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, as the FIFA Referees' Committee announced the tournament's match officials on Mon.
Xinhua
  09:52 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0

China's Xie Lijun has been selected as an assistant referee for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, as the FIFA Referees' Committee announced the tournament's match officials on Monday.

Coming from southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xie has officiated international and domestic competitions, including the AFC Women's Asian Cup and the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

A total of 33 referees, 55 assistant referees and 19 video match officials (VMOs) will form FIFA Team One for the FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be staged in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. For the first time in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup, six female VMOs have also been selected.

"They have been chosen in close cooperation with the six confederations, based on the officials' quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years," said a FIFA press release.

Chinese referees Ma Ning, Shi Xiang and Cao Yi participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first Chinese officials to feature at a FIFA World Cup for 20 years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     