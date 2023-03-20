﻿
News / Sport

World No. 1s Sun, Fan crowned as China sweeps five titles at WTT Singapore Smash

Xinhua
  09:15 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
Top-ranked Sun Yingsha and Fan Zhendong came out as the women's and men's singles winners as China took all five titles on offer at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash.
Xinhua
  09:15 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
World No. 1s Sun, Fan crowned as China sweeps five titles at WTT Singapore Smash
Xinhua

Fan Zhendong reacts after winning the men's singles title at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on Sunday.

Top-ranked Sun Yingsha and Fan Zhendong came out as the women's and men's singles winners as China took all five titles on offer at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash on Sunday.

After sharing the spoils with her teammate Qian Tianyi in the first two games, Sun won the next three games 13-11, 11-6, 11-7 to secure her title in the women's singles.

It was Sun's third crown in Singapore this year following her victories in the women's doubles and mixed doubles.

"I'm very happy to win three titles in one tournament," said Sun. "When I played at a later stage, I felt good in terms of concentration and fitness, and hopefully, I will continue to work hard in the upcoming matches."

Fan won the opening two games 11-5, 13-11 against his 34-year-old teammate Ma Long, who achieved a Grand Slam-winning feat in his career before Ma pulled one game back 11-8. But Fan regrouped again afterward to win the next two games 11-9, 11-9 to stand on top of the podium in the men's singles event.

"It seems that Ma is not affected by his age and he seems to have become better than himself in the past," admitted Fan. "So I need to do well both technically and mentally and get ready for any situation ahead of the match."

Prior to Sun and Fan's triumph in the singles events on Sunday, Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha were crowned in the women's doubles on Saturday after getting past their teammates Chen Meng/Wang Yidi in full games, Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin defeated South Korean duo Jang Woo-jin/Lim Jong-hoon 3-1 in the men's doubles final, and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha defeated Tomokazu Harimoto/Hina Hayata of Japan 3-1 in the mixed doubles final on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     