Trump suggests he will be arrested next week

Former US President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that he will be arrested next week.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wrote that "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office indicate that he "will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

"Take our nation back," Trump added, issuing a call for his supporters to protest.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is reportedly investigating whether Trump falsified business records in connection with an alleged hush-money payment made to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's lawyer has said he has no plans to participate in the probe, and the Republican, who served as US president from January 2017 to January 2021, has denounced the investigation as a witch hunt.

