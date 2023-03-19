﻿
News / Metro

Experience a brush with history at workshop

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:24 UTC+8, 2023-03-19       0
A new cultural landmark of Shanghai officially raised its curtain in Yangpu District over the weekend.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:24 UTC+8, 2023-03-19       0
Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

The Royal Workshop of Chinese Brush and Ink takes visitors on a journey through the history of Chinese brush and ink.

A new cultural landmark of Shanghai officially raised its curtain in Yangpu District over the weekend, taking visitors on a fascinating journey through the history of Chinese brush and ink and enabling them to experience the everlasting charm of China's intangible cultural heritage.

The Royal Workshop of Chinese Brush and Ink, a 4A national tourist attraction, has two national-level intangible cultural heritage representative protection skills – Zhou Huchen's brush making and Cao Sugong's ink making. Both date back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) during the reign of Emperor Kangxi (1654-1722).

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

An inkstick resembles a ruyi, or a ceremonial scepter, with the cultural connotation: "Everything goes as well as one wishes." It is a highlight of the display.

It also serves as the demonstration base for the productive protection of Shanghai's national intangible cultural heritage.

It comprises several areas such as an intangible cultural heritage workshop, ink mould treasury, an art exchange center, and an area for interactive experience.

It features the display of Chinese brush and ink cultural relics of Chinese literati and royal families.

The two treasures of the workshop are an inkstick that resembles a ruyi, or a ceremonial scepter, with the cultural connotation: "Everything goes as well as one wishes."

Made during the the reign of Emperor Kangxi, it bears exquisite patterns and is known as the biggest of its kind so far.

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

A Chinese brush.

The other is two big weasel hair Chinese brushes each over nine centimeters long , compared with the traditional three and four centimeters.

Visitors are able to experience important procedures involved in the techniques of inkstick making such as inkstick wiping and gold painting.

"The technique requires utmost perseverance," said Xia Fei, an inheritor of Cao Sugong's ink making. "We hope to encourage and cultivate more young people to carry on the tradition and pass the technique from generation to generation."

Blending intangible cultural heritage with tourism, cultural innovation, science and technology, and research and study, the workshop will host various interactive programs such as learning tours to enrich visitors' experience.

It is expected to become a new highlight of urban tourism, promote traditional Chinese cultural gems and facilitate cultural exchange with foreign countries.

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

Children experience gold painting at the workshop.

How to go:

Venue: Royal Workshop of Chinese Brush and Ink 笔墨宫坊

Address: No.16 Building, Heshengcha'an Cultural and Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路1300号合生茶岸文创园16栋

Tel: 021-51601812*8888

Opening hours: 9am-4pm (closed on Monday)

Admission: 98 yuan

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

A highlight of the display.

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

A boy experiences gold painting.

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Hu Min / SHINE

Valuable items

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

A step by step process.

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

A girl learns ink making.

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

The exhibition.

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

Children learn ink making.

Experience a brush with history at workshop
Ti Gong

A glimpse of the display

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     