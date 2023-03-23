China bags two mixed team golds at ISSF Bhopal World Cup

﻿
Chinese shooters had a fruitful day at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal, India on Thursday, winning gold medals in both 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol mixed team events.
Chinese shooters had a fruitful day at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal, India on Thursday, winning gold medals in both 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol mixed team events.

Huang Yuting, who paired up with veteran Yang Haoran to win the 10m air rifle mixed team gold at last year's world championships, partnered with Olympic silver medalist Sheng Lihao at the World Cup.

Although Huang and Li were bested by Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni in the qualification as the Hungarian pair shot for 632.6 points, the Chinese teenage duo completely turned their fortunes around in the gold medal match.

They took advantage of Denes' shaky start to take an 8-0 lead and wrapped up a commanding 16-2 victory.

In the bronze medal match, the other Chinese pair Zhang Qiongyue and Yu Haonan were beaten by reigning men's world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Narmada Nithin Raju 16-8.

In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, China's men's world champion Liu Jinyao teamed up with Qian Wei, who came into the match with a bronze in the women's event on Wednesday.

The Chinese duo kept stable to lead the field in the qualification and established a 14-4 lead over India's Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar in the gold medal match.

However, the Indian winners of the previous World Cup leg in Cairo refused to give up, winning seven points in a row to narrow the gap to 15-11.

Liu and Qian eventually held their nerves to win the next two points 19.7 over 19.4.

The bronze medal match saw China's Li Xue and Hu Pengqi sweep Doreen Vennekamp and Matthias Joseph Holderried of Germany 16-0. Li thus took her second medal in Bhopal, after Wednesday's victory over European champion Vennekamp in the women's event.

The Bhopal World Cup will continue on Friday with men's and women's 10m air rifle competitions, where Huang and Sheng have chances to win their second gold.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
