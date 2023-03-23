﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Film adaptations of popular novels set for China release

"A Man Called Otto," based on the best-selling novel by Swedish author Fredrick Bachman, and starring Tom Hanks, will be released in Chinese theaters on Friday.
Tom Hanks plays a grumpy old man who finds a new meaning of life after the death of his beloved wife.

Tom Hanks' new film, "A Man Called Otto," based on Swedish author Fredrick Bachman's best-selling novel, will be released in Chinese theaters on Friday.

The film, the second adaptation of the novel after the 2015 Swedish production, focuses on grumpy old man Otto, who, after the loss of his beloved wife, regains his hope and passion for life through a friendship with his funny and optimistic neighbor.

The film has been praised for its detailed and moving portrayal of an elderly man's sadness and loneliness, as well as his efforts to reopen his heart to the outside world. In the end, the widower who wanted to end his own life realizes the value of his community and his life purpose.

On the movie review site IMDb, movie buff "waltermwilliams" rated the film 9 out of 10.

"Tom Hanks is 'Otto' and is brilliant in his own understated acting style," he commented. "It is a beautiful love story retold in timely flashbacks from the present to the past."

  • A still for the movie.

Another film adaptation of a classic novel, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," will be released in China on March 31.

The film, directed by Anthony Fabian, is based on Paul Gallico's 1958 novel of the same name. It centers on a cleaning lady's trip to Paris in the 1950s, where she falls madly in love with a couture Dior gown and raises the funds to purchase one of her own. However, the journey completely changes the course of her life.

The fashion story features stunning costume design, and its leading actress, Lesley Manville, was nominated for the 80th Golden Globe Award for her performance.

A poster for "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Lesley Manville plays the leading role of a cleaning lady.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
