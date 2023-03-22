Cultural festival brings three months of family fun

From pottery to garden tours and art, the three-month Tongxiang Zuili Cultural Festival brings fun activities for the whole family. It's a great way to escape the crowds.

Ti Gong

For those who want to get away from the urban hustle and bustle, the three-month Tongxiang Zuili Cultural Festival is the perfect place to go.

Located in Zhejiang Province, Tongxiang has shaped a number of cultural benchmarks in recent years, including the Mao Dun Literature Award, the Wuzhen Theater Festival and the Feng Zikai Art Center.

Zuili (槜李) is a special fruit that has nurtured in Tongxiang for 2,500 years. It's said that Xi Shi, one of the "four beauties of ancient China," was very fond of zuili which is similar to black plum.

The cultural festival covers a variety of activities and events including the garden tour, a cultural and creative production competition, and a literary market. Renowned artists will also be invited to create work in some of the residences in the village.

In addition, the Design and Art College of the Communication University of Zhejiang will officially launch the program of "Culture in the Countryside," offering courses in picture books, pottery, photography and various parent-child courses.

In June, the harvest time for zuili, renowned chefs from the Michelin Black-Pearl restaurants in Shanghai will be invited to cook their dishes based on the seasonal ingredients fused with the fruit.