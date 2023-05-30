﻿
News / Sport

China's Wang Xinyu claims first main draw win in French Open

Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0
China's Wang Xinyu secured her first main draw win at the French Open to advance into the women's singles second round on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0
China's Wang Xinyu claims first main draw win in French Open
AFP

China's Wang Xinyu prepares to serve to Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova during their women's singles match on day three of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 30.

China's Wang Xinyu secured her first main draw win at the French Open as the world No. 80 stunned 31st-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 7-6(5) to advance into the women's singles second round on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, having already made it into the same stage twice at the Australian Open, had lost four consecutive first-round matches on clay this season.

"I'm happy with my win today. Honestly, I've been progressing on clay this season, trying to find my way on this surface. It was a big inspiration for me to win the match," Wang said in her post-match press conference.

Bouzkova was clinical in the second set, surging to a 4-1 lead thanks to two breaks in the first and fifth games. But Wang stayed calm to claw back, clinching a key break when her Czech opponent was serving for the set at 5-4.

"I didn't think too much in the second set when trailing 4-1 behind, because I was clear in mind how to play and knew her weakness on the court," Wang said.

The match went into a tiebreak after each held serve, while the Chinese player took an early 4-0 lead in the tiebreak before Bouzkova won four points in a row to level the score.

But a forehand unforced error from the world No.33 handed the chance to Wang, who earned two match points after a forehand winner, and then she converted on the second to seal the victory.

Next for Wang will be Swedish world No.87 Rebecca Peterson, who swept Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro 6-2, 6-0 to advance.

"She was a tough opponent to play on clay, good spin with her forehand. And I knew she went into the final in Mexico this season, I will try to prepare for the match," Wang commented about her next round.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     