1 killed, 13 injured in drone attacks on Kiev, Ukraine's national police says

Xinhua
  20:36 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0
Ukraine said at least one person was killed and 13 people injured here and in nearby areas due to Russia's drone attacks overnight Tuesday.
1 killed, 13 injured in drone attacks on Kiev, Ukraine's national police says
AFP

A view of cars damaged during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine said at least one person was killed and 13 people injured here and in nearby areas due to Russia's drone attacks overnight Tuesday.

A total of 16 facilities, including cars and residential buildings, were damaged in the attacks on Kiev and its outskirts, Ukraine's National Police said in a statement.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that falling debris sparked a fire in a high-rise building in the city's southern Holosiivskyi district and three private houses in the eastern Darnytsky and northwestern Podilsky districts.

Also on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow was attacked by eight "unmanned aerial vehicles" launched by Kiev, and that all of them were shot down.

The Ukrainian side denied its direct involvement in the attack on Moscow.

Several buildings in Moscow were slightly damaged by the early morning drone attack, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, adding that there were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
