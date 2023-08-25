﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai Port player Cai apologized for improper remarks

Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
Cai Huikang has extended a public apology for the remarks he made after his team lost to Thailand's BG Pathum United in an AFC Champions League playoff at home on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0

Shanghai Port midfielder Cai Huikang has extended a public apology for the remarks he made after his team lost to Thailand's BG Pathum United in an AFC Champions League playoff at home on Tuesday.

"I apologize to our fans for what I said and wrote. Sorry for making your life harder on a sad day," Cai said.

"The players and the coaching staff were very disappointed and sad at the loss. I was then gripped by rashness and anger," he said.

Following the 3-2 defeat, which prevented Shanghai from advancing to the AFC Champions League group stage, a significant number of home fans turned their backs on the Shanghai team, expressing their frustration.

"My son asked me why they turned their back on us. I told him a white lie. I said, 'they were probably checking which bulb above has burnt out,'" he remarked on social media after the game.

His statements sparked criticism among Shanghai fans. A notable fan group accused him of being deceptive.

"When you made such bulb remarks to protect your super-man image before your child, you ruined your super-man image in the eyes of those children in the stands," the fan group posted on social media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     