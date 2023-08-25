China's top market watchdog to intensify efforts to ensure safety of aquatic products

China's top market watchdog will step up supervision efforts to ensure the safety of aquatic products in China, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation on Fri.

China's top market watchdog will step up supervision efforts to ensure the safety of aquatic products in China, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.

On the basis of the investigation and rectification of imported food safety risks at an earlier stage, the administration will deploy local market regulation departments to further strengthen food safety supervision across the country.

It will urge food production operators to strictly abide by food safety laws and regulations as well as relevant provisions on imported food, the watchdog said, adding that it is strictly prohibited for the operators to purchase or use aquatic products, including edible aquatic animals, originating in Japan to process food, make meals or sell.

The administration will also strengthen the sampling monitoring of market sales of imported aquatic products, and strictly punish relevant illegal acts according to law, it added.