﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Experience the glorious Shanghai in the drama "Blossoms"

﻿ Wang Xinzhou
﻿
Hu Jun
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Dai Qian
Wang Xinzhou Hu Jun Ma Xuefeng Dai Qian
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
This year, it's the first time for the first and second episodes of the play, which is adapted from the eponymous novel, to be put on stage together. 
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
﻿
Hu Jun
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Dai Qian
Wang Xinzhou Hu Jun Ma Xuefeng Dai Qian
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
SSI ļʱ

Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Wang Xinzhou, Hu Jun and Dai Qian. Edited by Ma Xuefeng. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Having been performed in Shanghai for 50 to 60 times, “Blossoms,” a play adapted from the eponymous novel, presents the story of Shanghai during 1960s to 1990s. This year, it's the first time for the first and second episodes to be put on stage together. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     