China continues yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu

China's national observatory on Friday maintained the yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu, the 14th typhoon of this year.

Reuters

In a forecast early Friday, the National Meteorological Center said that gales and rainstorms are expected to hit the country's southern and southeastern regions from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

The typhoon, observed at 21.8 degrees north latitude and 118.1 degrees east longitude at 5am on Friday, is expected to travel westward at a speed of 10 km per hour and gradually move closer to the eastern coastal areas of Guangdong Province, the center said.

Due to the typhoon's impact, parts of Taiwan, Fujian, and Guangdong are expected to see heavy rainstorms over the next 24 hours, with precipitation reaching between 50 mm and 70 mm.

Meanwhile, gales are forecast to sweep parts of the East China Sea and South China Sea, as well as the coastal areas of Zhejiang, Fujian, and Guangdong during the period, it said.

The center urged local authorities to prepare typhoon emergency response measures and remain on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.

China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for typhoons, with yellow representing the third most severe level.