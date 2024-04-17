﻿
Paris Olympic Games souvenirs now available on Tmall

Four types of mascot and souvenirs went on sale at the Olympics official store on Alibaba's Tmall on Wednesday, which also marked the 100-day countdown to the 2024 Paris Games.
Ti Gong

The Olympic and Paralympic Phryges pose at the launch ceremony as the official Games goods went on sale on Wednesday.

The Olympic buzz has come closer to Shanghai with the official launch of the Games' licensed products through Worldwide Olympic Partner Alibaba's retail site Tmall.

At the launch ceremony on Wednesday, which also marked the 100-day countdown to the 2024 Paris Games, four types of mascot and souvenirs went on sale for domestic shoppers at the Olympics official store on Tmall.

With the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series, a new series of festival-style events combining sport with urban culture, scheduled to be held in Shanghai next month, the arrival of the official souvenirs is enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Along with the official mascot plush toys, Olympic souvenir coins are also available at the only authorized online shopping site for official goods with follow-up products expected to be unveiled in the near future.

The Olympic and Paralympic Phryges are based on the traditional small Phrygian hats which were worn as a symbol of freedom.

Four types of mascot and souvenirs are available online for domestic shoppers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
