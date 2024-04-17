﻿
Biz / Tech

How to cope with an AI-powered world for China

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:04 UTC+8, 2024-04-17       0
Industry experts advised China to prepare for an AI-driven future in education, evaluation, and semiconductor innovation.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:04 UTC+8, 2024-04-17       0

China should prepare for an artificial intelligence-driven world by focusing on education, evaluation and chip advancements.

Industry experts and scholars, speaking at an event hosted by Zhihu, China's Quora-like information-sharing platform, emphasized the need to prepare for an AI-powered transformation, which could bring both opportunities and challenges.

With the emergence of generative AI tools and data collection, such as ChatGPT and dozens of Chinese AI models, AI's intelligence level is likely to surpass that of humans.

Future workers must be able to work more efficiently with AI assistance while excelling in areas where human uniqueness is unrivaled by AI, such as critical thinking, innovation capabilities, and a lifelong learning mindset, according to Liu Pengfei, an associate professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

According to Liu, "GPTs" are particularly prone to replacing or challenging highly-paid jobs.

He advocated for rethinking and redesigning educational systems to nurture talent capable of adapting to and leading the AI era with a sense of lifelong learning.

An AI-powered world

OpenAI, a leading AI model developer, has adapted AI computing skills to solve at least 20 percent of the superintelligence alignment problem.

The establishment of evaluation systems is another critical part of guaranteeing the healthy growth of AI technology, according to Ge Jiayue, AI product evaluation head of the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

The Shanghai AI lab has built a large model evaluation system called OpenCompass, which has over 400,000 evaluation questions or benchmarks.

Chinese developers can better analyze the possibilities and limitations of AI technology by objectively evaluating and standardizing it, as well as knowing the differences and gaps between it and leading tools such as GPT4.

It also encourages its appropriate implementation and continual innovation with a correct or forward-looking orientation.

Another important aspect of preparing for the AI-driven future is technological innovation, particularly in the chip business.

Ji Yue, founder of Xingyun, a Chinese AI startup, said that the chip industry must continue to innovate to fulfill the high computing power and memory capacity requirements of AI models, lowering the cost of AI technology and promoting its widespread deployment.

When US firms like NVIDIA limit and control computing capacity, it makes sense and creates an opportunity for the Chinese semiconductor business.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
NVIDIA
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     