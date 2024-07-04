﻿
China's sprinter Su Bingtian out of Paris Olympics

China's star sprinter Su Bingtian confirmed on Thursday that he will miss out the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.
"I want to speak to the Chinese relay quartet that, although I could not stand by you on the track, I am sending you my best wishes and power. I hope you could reach the final in Paris and enjoy the race," Su said.

The 34-year-old skipped the Asian Games last year due to injury, and missed a series of races earlier this year. In Su's absence, China's men's 4x100m team qualified for the Paris Olympics in May.

Su ran an Asian record of 9.83 seconds in the men's 100m semifinal and finished sixth in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
