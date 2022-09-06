Biz / Auto

Shanghai unveils ambitious ICV plans to drive growth

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
Shanghai has issued an implementation plan on accelerating the innovation and development of intelligent connected vehicles to foster new momentum for the economy.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0

Shanghai has set an ambitious goal wherein by 2025 over 70 percent of all new vehicles produced in the city will be cars with functions of driver assistance and conditional self-driving system.

The city issued an implementation plan on accelerating the innovation and development of intelligent connected vehicles to foster new momentum for the economy.

The plan aims for the industrial scale of ICV to reach 500 billion yuan (US$72 billion) as of 2025.

Meanwhile, commercial application of vehicles with Level 4 autonomous driving system, which is considered to be fully autonomous driving, will be achieved in specific areas and scenarios.

To achieve the goals, the city will carry out a series of projects to tackle key problems, focusing on core fields such as the operating system in cars and intelligent computing platforms.

It is also trying to make breakthroughs in advanced technologies like the architecture of complex systems and situational awareness in complex systems.

Intelligent terminals will also be promoted, including autonomous driving terminals, intelligent cockpit terminals, intelligent communication terminals and integrated ICV terminals.

The city will further cultivate a new ecology for ICVs, trying to enlarge the market share of high-end ICVs and enhance the core competencies of domestic car makers.

Development of the auto parts industry, meanwhile, will also be supported, with efforts to build a multi-level industrial system for key ICV auto parts.

In addition, infrastructure will be newly built or upgraded to better support ICV development. For instance, traffic lights will be made smarter, and a special wireless communication network will be built for cars.

Pilot projects are to be launched on the application of high-precision maps for self-driving, while the safety regulatory system for such maps will be optimized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     