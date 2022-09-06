Shanghai unveils ambitious ICV plans to drive growth

Shanghai has issued an implementation plan on accelerating the innovation and development of intelligent connected vehicles to foster new momentum for the economy.

Shanghai has set an ambitious goal wherein by 2025 over 70 percent of all new vehicles produced in the city will be cars with functions of driver assistance and conditional self-driving system.

The plan aims for the industrial scale of ICV to reach 500 billion yuan (US$72 billion) as of 2025.

Meanwhile, commercial application of vehicles with Level 4 autonomous driving system, which is considered to be fully autonomous driving, will be achieved in specific areas and scenarios.

To achieve the goals, the city will carry out a series of projects to tackle key problems, focusing on core fields such as the operating system in cars and intelligent computing platforms.

It is also trying to make breakthroughs in advanced technologies like the architecture of complex systems and situational awareness in complex systems.

Intelligent terminals will also be promoted, including autonomous driving terminals, intelligent cockpit terminals, intelligent communication terminals and integrated ICV terminals.

The city will further cultivate a new ecology for ICVs, trying to enlarge the market share of high-end ICVs and enhance the core competencies of domestic car makers.

Development of the auto parts industry, meanwhile, will also be supported, with efforts to build a multi-level industrial system for key ICV auto parts.

In addition, infrastructure will be newly built or upgraded to better support ICV development. For instance, traffic lights will be made smarter, and a special wireless communication network will be built for cars.

Pilot projects are to be launched on the application of high-precision maps for self-driving, while the safety regulatory system for such maps will be optimized.