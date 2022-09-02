More Tesla cars rolled off production line in China last month

The American automaker's Shanghai plant delivered approximately 77,000 vehicles last month, 173 percent more than in July.

Tesla significantly increased its number of China-made vehicles in August.

The automaker's Shanghai plant delivered approximately 77,000 vehicles last month, 173 percent more than in July, according to Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association.

The lifted production is based on solid demand for Tesla cars in recent months, when almost all green cars are sold quickly in a booming market for new-energy vehicles.

Tesla sold 44,264 vehicles in August of last year, which translates to a 74 percent year-on-year increase if all the Tesla cars made in August are sold.

Although encountering short-term pressure from parts suppliers, Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai could still see robust sales for last month with more use of its production capacity after late July as well as booming market demand in August, according to Cui.

The company also sped up delivery times for certain models including its Model Y, which posted a lead time of between one and four weeks.