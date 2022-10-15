China pickup truck sales rise in September

China's pickup truck market continued robust growth in September, with sales rising 9.4 percent month on month, industry data shows.

A total of 44,000 pickup trucks were sold in China last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

In the first nine months of 2022, some 385,000 units of these trucks were sold in the country, down 2.4 percent from the same period last year.

Relying on strong growth in exports, the production and sales of pickup trucks performed much better than the rest of the truck market, according to the association.