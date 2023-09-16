﻿
Biz / Auto

China's used vehicle sales up 13.38% in January-August

Xinhua
  18:24 UTC+8, 2023-09-16       0
China's used vehicle sales rose 13.38 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, industry data showed.
Xinhua
  18:24 UTC+8, 2023-09-16       0

China's used vehicle sales rose 13.38 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, industry data showed.

A total of 11.9 million second-hand vehicles changed hands during the period, with a combined transaction value of 755.75 billion yuan (US$105.28 billion), according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.

In August alone, the country's used vehicle sales went up 6.25 percent year on year to about 1.56 million units, the association said.

The total value of these transactions stood at 101.06 billion yuan last month, the data showed.

The rate of cross-region transactions of used vehicles reached 26.55 percent in the January-August period, up 1.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     