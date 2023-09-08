Chinese innovation in spotlight at int'l auto show

More than 70 Chinese carmakers and suppliers, including BYD and Xpeng, showcased their products and services at the ongoing 2023 International Motor Show (IAA).

More than 70 Chinese carmakers and suppliers, including BYD and Xpeng, showcased their products and services at the ongoing 2023 International Motor Show (IAA), one of the world's largest mobility trade fairs, and attracted interests from visitors and other exhibitors.

"Everybody here at the IAA is excited to have so many Chinese brands here," said Peter Fintl, vice president of technology and innovation at Capgemini Engineering.

He told Xinhua that the professionalism of Chinese brands impressed visitors a lot, just as the way these companies build their brands and products.

This year, around 41 percent of exhibitors at the show are from Asia.

BYD, China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, is unveiling a full range of electric passenger cars to consumers in Munich.

"We are delighted to bring six of our latest NEV models to IAA, giving customers greater choices for eMobility," said Michael Shu, managing director of BYD Europe.

Another Chinese EV maker, Leapmotor, made its debut at the auto show, showcasing its latest models.

"In the next two years, Leapmotor will introduce five globally-oriented products ... offering intelligent mobility experiences to automotive consumers worldwide," said Leapmotor CEO Zhu Jiangming.

This year at the IAA Mobility, China's EV battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) presented a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery named "Shenxing". This allows for "superfast charging capable of delivering 400 kilometers of driving range with a 10-minute charge."

This new technology aims to provide lower-cost vehicle batteries, and make fast-charging technologies more affordable to consumers, CATL cell design engineer Gao Pengfei said.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said that it's "an absolutely natural development" for Chinese brands to try their luck in international markets as they are established in the domestic market.

In the past few years, China's automotive industry has been strongly innovative and competitive, and this is driving the rapid development of the automotive industry, Kaellenius said.

China's auto industry is "further ahead in the electric transition and becoming increasingly innovative," Stefan Bratzel, director of the Center of Automotive Management in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany.

Almost 750 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions are present at this year's IAA, which runs from September 5 to September 10 in the southern German city of Munich.