﻿
Biz / Auto

China's new energy passenger car sales surge in September

Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0
Sales of new energy passenger cars in China soared in September 2023, data from an industry association showed Wednesday.
Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0

Sales of new energy passenger cars in China soared in September 2023, data from an industry association showed Wednesday.

Last month, retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China expanded 22.1 percent year on year to 746,000 units, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first nine months of the year, nearly 5.19 million units of these cars were sold via retail channels, surging 33.8 percent from a year ago, the association said.

Wholesale sales of these cars reached 829,000 units in September, up 23 percent year on year.

The data also revealed that exports of China's new energy passenger cars skyrocketed 107 percent from a year ago to 91,000 units, accounting for 25.4 percent of the country's total passenger car exports.

The association remained upbeat about the export prospects of new energy vehicles. With the advantage of scale and market expansion, more and more made-in-China new energy products have gone global, gaining higher acceptance overseas, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     