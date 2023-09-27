﻿
Biz / Auto

China's auto association cautions against EU probe into China's EVs

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said it expects the European Union to be prudent in the anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles.
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said it expects the European Union to be prudent in the anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) to avoid undermining the mutually beneficial development momentum in the industrial chains of the two sides.

China's EV industry has won improved competitiveness in recent years thanks to unremitting efforts, said the association on Tuesday, adding that the investigation proposed by the EU is a practice of pure "protectionism" in the name of "fair competition."

The probe will cast a dark cloud over the EV sector in the world and bring negative impacts to the global vision of carbon neutrality, it said.

China's automobile industry always maintains an open and cooperative attitude and welcomes EU automotive companies to expand their investment in the country, including investment in electric vehicles, said the association.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     