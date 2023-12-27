Biz / Auto

BYD obtains conditional testing license for L3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads

Reuters
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-12-27
Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said on Wednesday it has obtained a conditional testing license for level 3 (L3) autonomous driving on high-speed roads.
Reuters
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0

BYD was granted the first such license in China in July, the company said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

Earlier in December, BMW Group said it had received a test license for L3 self-driving on high-speed roads in Shanghai, while Mercedes Benz said it would carry out L3 tests on designated highways in Beijing.

IM Motors, the EV brand of state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor, has said it is also applying to China's industry ministry for product entry of L3 cars.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
