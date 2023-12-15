New measures to promote new-energy vehicles

City revises previous round of policies, which expire on December 31, to improve air quality and reduce the carbon footprint while promoting development of the NEV industry.

Shanghai has announced a new round of measures to boost the purchase and use of new-energy vehicles, aiming to improve the city's air quality, reduce its carbon footprint, and promote the development of the NEV industry.



The measures, which will take effect from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, include continuing to provide free special license quotas for NEV buyers while adjusting the eligibility criteria for some applicants.

The new measures have made some revisions compared with the previous round of policies, which will expire on December 31, 2023, mainly in the following three aspects: