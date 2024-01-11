Piling work begins on Volvo's R&D center in Jiading District

The fourth phase of the project at No. 2088 Luyi Rd in Jiading District covers a construction area of 41,630.32 square meters, including a battery center and a training center.

Ti Gong

The piling construction of Volvo Cars (China) R&D Center (Phase IV) project has started, the local government said on Thursday.

The fourth phase of the project at No. 2088 Luyi Rd in Jiading District covers a construction area of 41,630.32 square meters, including a battery center and a training center.

As a symbol of Volvo Cars' significance in the Asia-Pacific market, the Volvo Cars Asia-Pacific headquarters in Jiading was founded in 2019, taking up a total site area of approximately 200,000 square meters.

At present, Volvo has three automobile manufacturing bases, one R&D center and one design center in China.