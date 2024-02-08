Biz / Auto

China's NEV exports up 27.1% in January 2024

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
Exports of Chinese NEVs maintained a robust trend last month, with 95,000 new energy passenger cars exported in January 2024, an increase of 27.1 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0

Exports of Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs) maintained a robust trend last month, with 95,000 new energy passenger cars exported in January 2024, an increase of 27.1 percent year on year, according to data released Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association.

Exported NEVs accounted for 26.8 percent of the nation's total exported passenger vehicles during the same month, the data showed.

"The scale advantage of China's new energy industry combined with growing market demand, means more Chinese-made new energy product brands are venturing abroad, with their recognition in international markets continuing to grow," the association said in a statement.

At the same time, increased recognition has been accompanied by Chinese carmakers continuously improving service networks overseas, all of which support Chinese NEV exports, it said.

Based on retail sales data, the price-friendly smaller-sized A0-class pure electric vehicles accounted for nearly 60 percent of Chinese-exported NEV sales in overseas markets last month, the association said, adding that the Shanghai-based SAIC reported better performance in Europe while BYD emerged as a competitive player in the southeast Asian market in January.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
BYD
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     