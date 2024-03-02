Biz / Auto

Chinese carmaker FAW Group reports robust sales in Jan-Feb

Xinhua
  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-03-02       0
China's leading automaker, FAW Group, reported surging vehicle sales in the first two months of this year, getting the company off to a good start for 2024.
Xinhua
  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-03-02       0

China's leading automaker, FAW Group, reported surging vehicle sales in the first two months of this year, getting the company off to a good start for 2024.

FAW Group's auto sales exceeded 448,000 units in the first two months of 2024, up 17.7 percent year on year, according to the carmaker.

Of the group's total sales, its Hongqi car brand alone accounted for 65,300 units, a year-on-year increase of 37.56 percent. Hongqi plans to launch more new energy vehicle models this year, which will boost its sales further.

FAW Group is state-owned and headquartered in Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. It has produced and sold more than 54 million vehicles over more than six decades.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     