Volvo launches Phase IV of its Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Jiading

The groundbreaking ceremony of Phase IV of Volvo's Asia Pacific headquarters took place in Jiading on Wednesday.

Editor's note:

Shanghai, a well-established investment destination, is confident of attracting more quality investment through improved policies and services.



Ti Gong

The groundbreaking ceremony of Phase IV of Volvo Cars' Asia Pacific headquarters took place in Jiading on Wednesday at the Shanghai Investment Promotion Season.

The planned expansion aims to increase Volvo's global footprint through full electrification and sustainable growth.

According to the investment-encouraging program issued on February 18, Jiading has been working hard to create a favorable business environment for international firms.

The Volvo Cars Asia Pacific Headquarters Phase IV project, an enlargement of the headquarters site, is located at 2088 Luyi Road in Jiading District.

"I believe this headquarter park will be the main engine that will help Volvo Cars China with its expansion and technological development," Jim Rowan, president and CEO of Volvo Cars, said.

Ti Gong

Volvo Cars China's R&D headquarters officially opened in September 2015 with an investment of about 420 million yuan (US$58.4 million).

Volvo has been working to improve its electric vehicle technology capabilities so that it can provide critical technical support for the transition toward electrification. The projected Volvo Cars China Battery Center will handle the complete battery business, from after-sales battery servicing to raw material recycling.



According to Volvo, the high efficiency of government departments contributed significantly to the project's seamless start. Volvo was able to obtain the project piling construction license in a single day.

Furthermore, the Jiading Industrial Zone dispatched personnel to assist Volvo in completing the declaration and approval of numerous procedures before the start of the project, thereby minimizing the inconvenience of going through complex approval procedures.

"Volvo is the 'business card' of Jiading. We will continue to optimize the business environment based on the needs of enterprises," said Jiading District Party Committee Secretary Lu Fangzhou.

Volvo Cars now operates three vehicle manufacturing sites, one R&D center and one design center on the Chinese mainland.