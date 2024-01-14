﻿
BMW reports robust electric vehicle sales growth in China

  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-01-14
The BMW Group delivered 99,972 all-electric vehicles in the Chinese market in 2023, a year-on-year increase of more than 138 percent, the automaker has said.
The BMW Group delivered 99,972 all-electric vehicles in the Chinese market in 2023, a year-on-year increase of more than 138 percent, the automaker has said.

The rapid growth in sales of new energy vehicles in China has boosted the demand for charging and energy supplementation equipment. By the end of 2023, BMW's public charging network had access to more than 580,000 public charging piles across the country, covering more than 320 cities.

In August, BMW launched a supercharging station program with high-power charging pile supports that have up to 600 kilowatts of charging power.

By the end of 2023, 50 such stations had been built in China, covering 17 first and second-tier cities.

In 2023, the BMW Group delivered a total of more than 820,000 BMW and MINI vehicles in the Chinese market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
