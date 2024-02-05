Biz / Auto

China gives its nod to the Benz-BMW deal on fast-charging network

Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  17:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
China has approved Mercedes-Benz Group China and BMW Brilliance Automotive's joint venture to establish a rapid charging network.
Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  17:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0

Chinese authorities have approved Mercedes-Benz's new joint venture with BMW.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the State Administration for Market Supervision, it has approved that Mercedes-Benz Group China Ltd and BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd to form a joint venture with equal shares in China.

The venture is to build a fast-charging network that will provide various services to Chinese customers. The network will have at least 1,000 high-power charging stations and approximately 7,000 high-power charging piles by the end of 2026. Customer services will include plug-and-charge and online reservations.

The use of renewable-generated electricity may be considered in the future. The charging stations are expected to be operational this year in places with high NEV penetration rates, such as Shanghai and Guangzhou, with additional stations planned nationally.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     