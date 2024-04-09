﻿
Biz / Auto

SAIC's IM L6 boasts a 'spirit lizard digital chassis'

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  18:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0
Sedan set to take on Xiaomi's SU7 in the domestic EV market with a range of competitive technologies and three editions at prices from 230,000 yuan ($31,800).
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  18:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0
SAIC's IM L6 boasts a 'spirit lizard digital chassis'
Ti Gong

On April 8, IM L6 sedan was officially released.

SAIC's IM L6 sedan was officially unveiled on Monday boasting competitive technologies and aiming at taking on the Xiaomi SU7 in the domestic EV market.

Pre-sales of the IM L6 also began on Monday with three editions: L6 Max Standard, L6 Max Ultra Performance, and L6 Max Lightyear, priced at 230,000 ($31,800) to 330,000 yuan.

The IM L6 was unveiled globally at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show in February.

The vehicle has an intelligent digital chassis, super-fast charge solid-state battery, a "hurricane motor" with high power, and many other cutting-edge technologies debuted by SAIC Group.

The intelligent digital chassis technology, "spirit lizard digital chassis," as the first technology highlighted at the new car launch, is the result of SAIC's 10-year technical research.

It transforms the scattered working modes of automobile chassis hardware in the past into intelligent collaboration. It integrates the control modules of a series of chassis systems, such as an intelligent four-wheel steering system and electric drive system, and regulates them in a unified way by a set of algorithms.

According to IM co-CEO Liu Tao, this chassis realizes full digital management of the vehicle, ensuring the stability of vehicle handling, and comfort.

"The chassis enables L6 with crab walk capabilities and makes it easier for drivers to deal with side parking, with the length of the required parking space reduced by 11 percent," he said.

SAIC's IM L6 boasts a 'spirit lizard digital chassis'
Ti Gong

"Spirit lizard digital chassis" is the first technology highlighted at the new car launch.

L6 is powered by semi-solid-states, jointly developed by SAIC and QingTao Energy, featuring ultra-fast charging capability and a range of 1,000 kilometers, according to the launch.

"It's like driving from Beijing to Dalian or from Shanghai to Hefei without recharging in the middle," said Liu.

At the launch, Liu specifically mentioned the Xiaomi SU7 as the IML6's biggest competitor..

Xiaomi launched its first EV SU7 on March 28 with prices starting at 215,900 yuan and received 88,879 orders within 24 hours.

SAIC's IM L6 boasts a 'spirit lizard digital chassis'
Ti Gong

At L6 car launch, a full range of comparisons was made between L6 and SU7, while due to the labeling of a wrong parameter of SU7, IM apologized later on Weibo.

Only three days after the launch of SU7, 15 domestic car companies announced price cuts or preferential policies one after another, including AITO, NIO, Geely, FAW Volkswagen, and FAW Toyota, with adjustments ranging from 5,000 yuan to 66,000 yuan.

As a phenomenal product, the arrival of Xiaomi SU7, on the one hand, proves that there is a huge consumer potential in the market; on the other hand, it also made the EV market more intensified, said analysts.

IM L6 will be exhibited at the 2024 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition this month and officially delivered in May.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Liu Tao
NIO
Geely
Volkswagen
Xiaomi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     