China's auto exports soar 33.2% in Q1

Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0
China's automobile exports jumped 33.2 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2024, industry data shows.

The country exported over 1.32 million vehicles during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Specifically, some 307,000 new energy vehicles were exported, up 23.8 percent year on year.

In March alone, China's automobile exports rose 37.9 percent from the same period last year, and its NEV exports soared 59.4 percent, the data also shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
