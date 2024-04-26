Auto exhibition returns after drastic changes in the industry

Sales of new-energy vehicles in China have soared from 1.367 million to 9.495 million since the last show, with nearly 20 energy brands exhibiting for the first time.

The 2024 (18th) Beijing International Automobile Exhibition returned on Thursday with people at awe of how dramastically China's automotive industry has changed since the last event.

Established in 1990, the auto exhibition was held in Beijing every two years. It was suspended in 2000 due to the COVID, and resumed this year at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing with the theme of "Driving to smart mobility."

Sales of new-energy vehicles soared from 1.367 million to 9.495 million in the past four years, with domestic brands such as NEV sales champion BYD moving its stand from a corner to the center of the exhibition.

The exhibition has nearly 20 energy brands exhibiting for the first time, including HIMA, Xiaomi, AVATR and IM.

This year's total exhibition area is 220,000 square meters, and there are 117 global premieres, with 30 global premieres from multinational companies, 41 concept cars, and 278 new-energy models, compared with 160 NEVs four years ago, according to official data.

Independent brands such as Hong Qi, Dongfeng Motor, SAIC and Geely Automobile, are displaying the latest research and development technologies and products.

Behind the strong showing of independent brands is their rapid increase in market share. In the first quarter, Chinese passenger cars sold 3.392 million units, up 26.4 percent year on year, with a market share of 59.6 percent, according to official data.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

BYD are displaying six new models, including the Tengshi Z9GT. Chery unveiled seven heavy-duty models, implementing multiple strategies for new energy and fuel.

In the first half of April, 516,000 units of passenger cars were sold in China, of which 260,000 were new-energy vehicles.

China's new-energy vehicle market penetration rate exceeded 50 percent for the first time, according to data from the China Automobile Dealers Association.

International brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen and Honda are trying their best to regain dominance in the Chinese market while cooperating with and targeting specifically Chinese consumers in terms of technologies and car models.

GM has always insisted on building technology solutions "in China, for China."

"We have partnered with Momenta, a local Chinese company, on autonomous driving technology, and we have established a new software and digitalization center to customize software and services for the Chinese market," said Julian Blissett, GM's global executive vice president and president of GM China.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

GM's premium imported vehicle and lifestyle platform, the Durant Guild, made its debut at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, bringing the all-imported North American star model 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe to Chinese customers.

The first Durant Guild Brand Center will open in Shanghai this summer, giving Chinese customers an inclusive and exceptional brand experience, according to GM officials.

For international automakers, China is not only one of the most important markets but also a curator of technological and design innovation.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen, said: "Our strategy for the Chinese market is three-fold: a superior product matrix covering all segments, a China-specific DNA on design and technology, and accelerating the pace of technological innovation in cooperation with strong local partners."

At the exhibition, Volkswagen unveiled the ID.CODE, a concept car created specifically for the Chinese market, and launched the ID.UX, a new category of intelligent pure electric vehicles that will be developed and manufactured at Volkswagen's new Hefei Center.

The exhibition will also focus on areas such as auto parts and components, electronics, new energy, and intelligent networks, attracting 13 countries and regions, nearly 500 well-known parts and components enterprises, and technology companies exhibitors.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Exhibition info:

Time: April 25 - May 4



Location: China International Exhibition Center (Beijing)

Address: 88 Yuxiang Road, Beijing 北京市顺义区裕翔路88号

Tickets: http://bj.autochinashow.org