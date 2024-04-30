﻿
Car enthusiasts have lots to enjoy over the holiday period

Auto culture is the theme of a number of events on offer for people looking for holiday fun with everything from karting and supercars to car boot sales and Industrial Revolution.
The Shanghai Auto Culture Festival in Jiading District will run through the end of May, with some free events during the Labor Day holiday. Let's take a look!

1. Vintage car theme activities

Anting Old Street combines old street characteristics and automobile culture.

There's an "If I were a race car driver" theme and a karting experience barn, with a display of professional karting, F4 formula cars, and supercars.

If you go:

Date: May 1-5, 10am-8pm

Address: Anting Old Street 安亭老街

Anting Old Street.

2. Trunk Bazaar by the Huating Renjia

A car boot sale event gathers tourists, craftsmen, and car club members from all over the world in the countryside as stallholders to decorate their cars and sell homemade food and drinks, handmade gifts, flowers, and specialty goods.

The bazaar also includes a food and craft area, a brand promotion area, and a pet bazaar and flea market in the pet-friendly area.

If you go:

Date: May 1, 10am-4pm

Address: Huating Renjia's Xiang Yue lawn (No. 518 Shuangzhu Highway)

华亭人家乡悦大草坪(霜竹公路518号)

Huating Renjia.

3. Trunk Bazaar by the art museum

The bazaar combines various elements including automobile culture, music, cultural creation, and art, with products for sale including handicrafts, cute dolls, daily necessities, and cultural and creative products.

The site not only has a car culture display area, and an interactive experience area but also music groups, and dance performances.

If you go:

Date: May 2, 1:30pm-5pm

Address: Jiayuanhai Art Museum outdoor lawn (No. 39 Dazhi Road) 嘉源海美术馆户外草坪(大治路39号)

Jiayuanhai Art Museum.

4. Antique Car Parade

First stop: Yuanxiang Lake, Jiading New Town 嘉定新城远香湖

Parade time: May 1, 9-11am

Second stop: Xiangyue Huating Resort (No. 518, Shuangzhu Highway, Huating Town) 乡悦华亭度假村(华亭镇霜竹公路518号)

Parade time: May 1, 1:30-3:30pm

Third stop: Jiabei Country Park (No. 5051, Huyi Highway) 嘉北郊野公园(沪宜公路5051号)

Parade time: May 1, 1-2pm

A static display area for antique cars will be set up at the lawn at Gate 1.

Display time: May 1, 2-5 pm; May 2, 9:30am-5pm

Jiabei Country Park.

5. "I Watch Time in Speed" Art Exhibition

Taking time as a theme, the art exhibition combines the social changes triggered by the Industrial Revolution and the influence of futuristic thinking on people, presenting an art feast centered on "machinery" and "speed."

If you go:

Date: April 26- May 19, 10am-5pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Huatai Penthouse Art Community, No. 4058 Cao'an Highway 曹安公路4058号华泰顶层艺术社区

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
