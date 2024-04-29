﻿
China publishes list of intelligent cars compliant with data security requirements, Tesla included

A Chinese industrial association has published a list of 76 models of intelligent connected vehicles that meet the country's auto data security requirements.
A Chinese industrial association has published a list of 76 models of intelligent connected vehicles that meet the country's auto data security requirements, including those from BYD and Tesla.

The list was released after security tests jointly conducted by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
