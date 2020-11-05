Sanofi places innovation center at import expo

Innovation will be the key message of French health-care giant Sanofi during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Innovation will be the key message of French health-care giant Sanofi during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE). Sanofi will fully demonstrate its innovation-driven and patient-centric vision under the theme of “Better Health, Better Future Through Innovation.”

Based on the design concept of “Engine of Life,” the Sanofi booth is divided into four areas to show the latest achievements in innovative therapies, chronic disease health management, innovative vaccines for public health and pioneering digital innovation.

Sanofi China will showcase its achievements in product innovation, particularly seven products that will make their debut in China, covering cardiovascular disease, multiple sclerosis, rare disease and vaccines. Also, Sanofi will present the world’s innovative achievements to showcase innovative entire-chain medical solutions in an interactive and immersive way, including the disease journey of patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and treatment of rare diseases and innovative breakthroughs.

There will also be pioneering exhibits showcasing the company’s efforts in health management models.

Through interactive devices, Sanofi will showcase innovative chronic disease management solutions including connecting families and pharmacies to build a chronic disease health-care ecosystem in communities, chronic disease collaborative management system, and constructing a health-care system with a combination of acute and chronic major diseases management across all countries.

In addition to the physical booth, Sanofi will launch a virtual exhibition for the first time at this year’s CIIE, allowing more audiences to visit the company’s booth and events online through Sanofi’s official WeChat platform. Of special note on display is a 15-meter-long painting in Chinese style (three times as long as “Along the River During the Qingming Festival”) at its CIIE stand, vividly presenting how Sanofi has been helping to build a Healthy China, dedicated to improving people’s health with 38 years of deep roots in the market.

Smart Public Health City

The outbreak of COVID-19 and its global spread have triggered a global public health crisis. This is an opportunity and a test for global public health governance. A sound public health and disease prevention and control system plays a key role in epidemic prevention and control. The “Public Health and Epidemic Prevention” zone was set up for the first time at this year’s CIIE, highlighting the vitally important values of public health and epidemic prevention.



In this zone, Sanofi will present for the first time its vision of a smart public health ecosystem in China’s future cities. The core modules of the system are designed and developed based on the latest cutting-edge research, including a public health city management platform, a publicly funded vaccine program, a life-course vaccination program and the smart self-service vaccination cabin.

To be specific, the Smart Public Health City Management Platform is the brain of the future urban public health city. It uses the latest big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence technology to intelligently monitor, warn against, and predict sudden outbreaks of infectious diseases, and propose corresponding prevention and control solutions. The Smart Self-service Vaccination Cabin is a mobile and automated vaccination “outlet” in the future public health city. When a sudden epidemic appears or a seasonal vaccination period arrives, the rapid deployment of a large number of smart self-service vaccination cabins can promptly and effectively alleviate the pressure experienced by conventional vaccination clinics.

New Health Ecosystem

China has the world’s leading digital technology. With the rapid innovation of China’s health-care system, Sanofi has placed digital innovation at the core of its future development strategy. Sanofi set up its first digital innovation center in 2018, which has become an important accelerator for local startups to realize innovative ideas.



At the CIIE, Sanofi will showcase the AI evidence-based medicine, an AI speaker customized for diabetic patients, a medical tool by using augmented reality technology and other innovative digital achievements, as well as partnerships with Atman, SoundAI, InVision and other start ups along with top talent to jointly drive digital transformation and build an innovative health-care ecosystem.

“We hope more visitors can learn about Sanofi’s unremitting efforts in tackling public health challenges and improving the health of the Chinese people through the Expo window,” said Pius S. Hornstein, Country Lead of Sanofi China. “Sanofi will accelerate the pace of innovation, and it is estimated that by 2025 we will introduce more than 25 new medicines and vaccines to the Chinese people to help build a healthy nation and benefit Chinese patients.”

As a world leading pharmaceutical and health-care company, it shares the same goals with the Chinese government, particularly as part of the country’s Healthy China 2030 strategy. Sanofi said it firmly places the health of Chinese people at the core of its strategy.