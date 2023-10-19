﻿
Biz / Company

US export controls cause Nvidia RTX 4090 prices to soar in China

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0
Nvidia will no longer be able to export its RTX 4090 gaming card under updated technology export controls announced by the US Commerce Department on Tuesday.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-10-19       0

After the initial shockwave sent through the Chinese market due to the export ban on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 chips, the US Commerce Department issued a surprising exemption on Thursday that will permit the export of chips for consumer applications.

"As part of these updates, we are also introducing an exemption that will permit the export of chips for consumer applications," the US Commerce Department said on its website.

A previous export ban issued by the department would mean Nvidia will no longer be able to export its RTX 4090 gaming card to China under updated technology export controls.

As a result, the price of Nvidia's graphics cards, particularly the GeForce RTX 4090, has skyrocketed in China. The RTX 4090 has seen its price jump by thousands of Chinese yuan.

In some places, these cards have even sold out.

Surprisingly, the price surge and the shortage of cards aren't due to increased demand. Instead, people are hoarding these cards in the hopes of selling them at higher prices later on.

This trend has been reported by vendors in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Notably, when the RTX 4090 cards first came to the market last year, they were priced at just 12,999 yuan.

The price of the RTX 4090 cards on Thursday shot up to 20,000 yuan (US$2,735) at Huaqiangbei, one of the world's largest electronics markets in Shenzhen.

On e-commerce websites, they are now selling for anywhere between 16,500 yuan and 29,999 yuan. The most advanced RTX 4090 models can cost over 30,000 yuan.

Other Nvidia graphics cards, such as the RTX 4080, have also seen price increases, although not as dramatic as the RTX 4090.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     