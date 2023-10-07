J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge returns after a 3-year absence

Registration is open for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Shanghai, which will be held on November 16. The event is making a comeback after a three-year break.

J.P. Morgan has announced that registration for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Shanghai is now open! This is the first in-person Corporate Challenge to be held in Shanghai after the pandemic. The 10th running of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Shanghai will be held on November 16, with the 5.6km road race starting and finishing at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

"We are very excited that the Corporate Challenge is returning to Shanghai, as it is one of the most popular after-work events in the city and around the world. We are looking forward to a very successful evening on the race course with Shanghai’s business community and J.P. Morgan colleagues coming together to celebrate healthy competition and teamwork," said Mark Leung, CEO of J.P. Morgan China.

The annual event regularly attracts over 5,000 runners and walkers from more than 200 companies in Shanghai. An impressive crowd of 5,664 participants from 213 companies gathered at the last in-person Corporate Challenge in 2019.

Shanghai is the 15th and final location on the 2023 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Series calendar, with events happening on six continents and attracting 168,115 entrants to the year’s first nine events.

Today, the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge will continue its long-standing tradition of supporting charities in countries where its events are held, and the 2023 beneficiary will be announced prior to race night.

Companies can now register @ http://www.jpmorganchasecc.com/en/shanghai/registration with all businesses welcome to participate. Companies must register a minimum of four employees, with no maximum. Registration will close on Friday, November 3, at 5pm, or when capacity is reached, whichever occurs first.

In its 47th consecutive year of operation, the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is a worldwide series of 5.6km road races and post-race parties open to groups of full-time employees from organizations within the business and public sectors.