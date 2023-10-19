﻿
Cooperation projects signed at Belt and Road CEO Conference

Nearly 300 Chinese and global partners attended the Belt and Road CEO Conference. Sustainability was the focus, with a 250 megawatt wind power project already set for Kazakhstan.
A significant number of cooperation projects, involving nearly 300 Chinese and international partners, were inked during the Belt and Road CEO Conference, an important sideline event of the ongoing third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Among them, Shanghai-based renewable energy company Universal Energy signed a 250-megawatt wind power agreement with a partner in Kazakhstan, marking a new era of investment and cooperation in the country.

The agreement includes four wind power projects for a total capacity of 250 MW in Kazakhstan, with construction set to begin as soon as possible and expected to be completed in the third quarter of next year.

Under the Belt and Road initiative, Universal Energy has signed agreements to build 630 MW of new-energy projects in Kazakhstan, among which six power plants with a total capacity of 380 MW have been constructed and put into use, making it one of the largest clean energy providers in the region.

These projects have not only helped make up for the country's energy shortfall but have also contributed to global energy savings. According to the company, the existing power plants have provided the country with 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity, equivalent to a reduction of 1.8 million tons of carbon dioxide for the earth.

Nan Yi, chairman of Universal Energy, announced its commitment to leverage the initiative's 10th anniversary to create a "green Silk Road," and draw more partners to work toward a shared vision of a more sustainable future. The company also plans to invest in energy storage and to bring cutting-edge vanadium battery energy storage technology to more countries participating in the initiative.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
