Solving water challenges through digital transformation

Xylem Analytics will further invest in China, and bring more advanced technologies and products to the Chinese market.

"More people and companies in China are getting more aware of the necessity of technical solutions to face global water challenges, which has brought us more opportunities to develop our business in the Chinese market," said Damian Roach, director of emerging markets at Xylem Analytics.

It is the second year the company has taken part in the expo. This year it signed agreements to reach cooperation with 19 enterprises.

This year, the company has introduced products including EXO NitraLED RiverSurveyer RS5 and OPTi Refractometer at the CIIE.

It has signed to build partnership with companies such as the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co and the Zhejiang trade group.

"We are excited to see China recovering so fast and so well from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving us more confidence in investing in the Chinese market," Roach said.

The company will carry on participating in the CIIE, to continue to grow with the Chinese market, according to Roach.

With its Chinese headquarters settled in Shanghai, the company has set up offices in 10 major cities, factories in Beijing, Shenyang, Nanjing and Fuzhou, and has a research and development team in Shanghai and Nanjing.

It has also built an intelligent decision support center in Nanjing to help customers solve water challenges through digital transformation.

In addition, its TotalCare Services Center was formally established at Xylem’s plant in Nanjing in August 2018, providing customized solutions with independent sales and maintenance service teams to better serve local customers. It also has nearly 50 authorized service centers in China with over 200 authorized service engineers.

The company has inked agreements to take part in the CIIE for the next three sessions.