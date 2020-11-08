Biz / Company

Solving water challenges through digital transformation

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Xylem Analytics will further invest in China, and bring more advanced technologies and products to the Chinese market.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Solving water challenges through digital transformation

Damian Roach, director of emerging markets at Xylem Analytics.

Xylem Analytics will further invest in China, and bring more advanced technologies and products to the Chinese market.

"More people and companies in China are getting more aware of the necessity of technical solutions to face global water challenges, which has brought us more opportunities to develop our business in the Chinese market," said Damian Roach, director of emerging markets at Xylem Analytics.

It is the second year the company has taken part in the expo. This year it signed agreements to reach cooperation with 19 enterprises.

This year, the company has introduced products including EXO NitraLED RiverSurveyer RS5 and OPTi Refractometer at the CIIE. 

It has signed to build partnership with companies such as the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co and the Zhejiang trade group.

"We are excited to see China recovering so fast and so well from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving us more confidence in investing in the Chinese market," Roach said.

The company will carry on participating in the CIIE, to continue to grow with the Chinese market, according to Roach.

With its Chinese headquarters settled in Shanghai, the company has set up offices in 10 major cities, factories in Beijing, Shenyang, Nanjing and Fuzhou, and has a research and development team in Shanghai and Nanjing.

It has also built an intelligent decision support center in Nanjing to help customers solve water challenges through digital transformation. 

In addition, its TotalCare Services Center was formally established at Xylem’s plant in Nanjing in August 2018, providing customized solutions with independent sales and maintenance service teams to better serve local customers. It also has nearly 50 authorized service centers in China with over 200 authorized service engineers. 

The company has inked agreements to take part in the CIIE for the next three sessions.

Solving water challenges through digital transformation
Huang Yixuan / SHINE

Damian Roach, director of Emerging Markets at Xylem Analytics, briefs reporters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     