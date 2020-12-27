Biz / Company

Shanghai Industrial Investment boosts involvement in environmental protection

Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd has enhanced its strength in the environmental protection industry by buying a 30.22 percent shareholding in SUS Environment. 
Shanghai Industrial Investment boosts involvement in environmental protection

The signing ceremony

Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd has enhanced its strength in the environmental protection industry by buying a 30.22 percent shareholding in SUS Environment. 

Shanghai Industrial Investment is the largest overseas state-owned enterprise based in Hong Kong owned by the Shanghai Government. SUS is China’s second largest company providing garbage treatment services. 

“Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd will continuously focus on the environmental protection industry and biomedicine industry, which are key industries stressed in the 14th Five-Year Plan starting from 2021,” said Zhou Jun, CEO of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd during the signing ceremony on Sunday.

So far, its assets in environmental protection totalled 100 billion yuan ($US15.28 billion) by becoming stakeholders in five China’s leading companies in environmental protection.

After buying the shares of SUS Environment, Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd became China’s second largest player in environmental services, following China Everbright Environment Group Limited, a Chinese state-owned enterprises in Hong Kong specializing in environmental resource management  on China’s mainland.

Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd’s primary businesses covers five areas, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate and regional development, consumer products, financial services and investment as well as the new business arena of innovation development.

“The focal point of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd is the Chinese market, though we have more than 200 billion yuan in overseas asset, mainly in Southeast Asia,” Zhou said.

“Founded in 2008, SUS Environment has become China’s second strongest player in providing environmental services.

“We will promote SUS Environment to list on the STAR board in the near future."

Long Jisheng, chairman of SUS Environment, added: "By cooperating with Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd, SUS Environment will accelerate our layout in China and in overseas markets. We aim to build an overseas SUS Environment with the help of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd."

Shanghai Industrial Investment boosts involvement in environmental protection

Zhou Jun, CEO of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd

Shanghai Industrial Investment boosts involvement in environmental protection

 Long Jisheng, chairman of SUS Environment

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
