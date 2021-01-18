Samsung heir sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for corruption

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was jailed Monday for corruption linked to his management succession.

AFP

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was jailed Monday for corruption linked to his management succession.

The Seoul High Court sentenced Lee, an heir apparent of South Korea's biggest family-run conglomerate Samsung Group, to two years and a half in prison for corruption charges including bribery.

With a suspended prison sentence, he was released from jail in February 2018 after serving time for about one year, but the Supreme Court returned the case to the high court calling for a harsh punishment.