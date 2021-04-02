Biz / Company

Chemical company plugging into booming electric vehicle industry

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:41 UTC+8, 2021-04-02       0
Electric vehicles are now a lucrative global business distinct from traditional and emerging vehicles, so everyone – including material providers – wants a piece of the action.
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:41 UTC+8, 2021-04-02       0
Chemical company plugging into booming electric vehicle industry

The electric vehicle market is quickly expanding.

Electric vehicles are now a lucrative global business distinct from traditional and emerging vehicles, so everyone — including material providers — wants a piece of the action.

Lanxess AG, Germany’s fourth-largest chemical company, is partnering with leading Chinese lithium battery materials maker Guangzhou Tinci Material Technology to tap into the European electrical vehicle market, the German chemical company announced today.

“The automotive industry, especially the electric vehicle industry, has been surprising us since the second half of 2020," said Ming Cheng Chien, president for Asia-Pacific of Lanxess. "Overall sales in the automotive sector account for about 20 percent of total revenue, which greatly helped our company reach its financial goal."

"For example, demand for our light-weight materials, which help vehicles travel farther with the same amount of electricity and extend battery life, exceeds supply in China," he said. "Our light-weight material plant in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, isn't adequate to meet demand, so we're considering ways to increase our production capacity."

The booming electric vehicle market convinced Lanxess to expand into the lithium battery business.

“The production of electric vehicles is accelerating," said Ming. "In Europe, many new battery plants are being built, which is a huge opportunity for us, especially in terms of chemical materials used to make lithium batteries. Our company is partnering with Tinci Material, a leading Chinese lithium battery materials maker, to produce chemical materials for lithium batteries."

"Production will begin next year in our plant in Leverkusen, Germany," he said. "This is a win-win for the two companies. We can learn from their expertise and experience, and they can become local suppliers for European battery makers."

Chemical company plugging into booming electric vehicle industry

Ming Cheng Chien, president for Asia-Pacific of Lanxess AG, introduces the company’s business plan during a media event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Lanxess
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     