Michelin releases tailor-made electric vehicle tires for China

Michelin, the French tire manufacturer, recently launched two specialized tires for electric vehicles in China to keep up with the electrification trend in the automobile industry.

Ti Gong

Michelin, the French tire manufacturer, recently launched two specialized tires for electric vehicles in China to keep up with the electrification trend in the automobile industry.

Three key trends will fundamentally transform the automotive industry — electrification, digitalization and diversified mobility needs. Electric vehicles are the future of the industry, according to PwC Strategy & Analysis. By 2030, there will be 18 million electric vehicles globally, according to Michelin.

The Chinese government is actively promoting electric vehicles, with advancing technologies and improving infrastructure.



“Michelin tailor-made two electric vehicle tires for China, which shows our concern for Chinese consumers and the company’s development strategy,” said Kamran Vossoughi, president and chief executive officer of Michelin China.

Compared with traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles have more refined demand in wear resistance, noise control and endurance, which Michelin’s tailor-made tires meet.

The two new tires are for high-end electric and race cars.