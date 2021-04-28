Biz / Company

Agriculture enterprises for online sales

Twenty agricultural enterprises are supplying an online e-commerce platform in Jiading District, providing fruit, vegetables and other products within 24 hours.
Since September, the online shopping mall has received 2,661 orders.

Since September, the online shopping mall has received 2,661 orders.

“Wo Jia Fresh (我嘉生鲜) is a WeChat mini program we developed as an e-commerce shopping mall for charity,” said Wang Lingjuan, director of the Jiading District Farmers Cooperative. “Customers from Jiading as well as all the downtown areas in Shanghai can receive the products they order online within 24 hours at the best quality and most affordable prices.”

Customers can buy specialties that include rice from Waigang Town, tomatoes from Huangdu Town and strawberries and pork from Zhuqiao Town.

Shanghai Xinran Agricultural Development Co Ltd, which produces and sells Waigang rice, was among the first batch of enterprises to debut on the program.

“Before the launch of Wo Jia Fresh, we tried to sell agricultural products online. However, opening a Taobao store or developing a mini WeChat program needs a lot of money, so ultimately we failed to implement the plan,” Li Jiaxi, deputy general manager of the company, said.

“In addition to platform fees, delivery fees must also be considered,” Li said. “Now we can sell the products with subsidies for logistics and a packaging fee of 10 yuan (US$6) for each order, which means we have a new sales channel without any cost.”

During the weeklong National Day holiday last October, the company received more than 300 orders from the platform.

