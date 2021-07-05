﻿
Biz / Company

Regulator faults Didi for violating data rules

Shine
  01:06 UTC+8, 2021-07-05       0
China's cyberspace administration ordered app stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's app after finding that Didi had illegally collected users' data.
Shine
  01:06 UTC+8, 2021-07-05       0

China's cyberspace administration said on Sunday that it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's app after finding that Didi had illegally collected users' personal data.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said on its social media feed that it had ordered the Beijing-based company to make changes to comply with Chinese data protection rules.

Didi responded by saying it had stopped registering new users and would remove its app from app stores. It said it would make changes to comply with rules and protect users' rights.

Didi's app was still working in China for people who had already downloaded it. It offers over 20 million rides in China every day, on average.

Didi debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last Wednesday following a US$4.4 billion initial public offering. On Friday, CAC announced an investigation into Didi to protect "national security and the public interest," prompting a 5.3 percent fall in its share price to US$15.53.

The cybersecurity review can be wrapped up within 45 working days under normal conditions, or be extended by 15 working days when it comes to sophisticated scenarios.

Didi, which offers services in more than 15 other markets, gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data every day. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving technologies and traffic analysis.

The company has already been subject to regulatory probes in China over safety and its operating license.

Didi had set out relevant Chinese regulations in its IPO prospectus and said: "We follow strict procedures in collecting, transmitting, storing and using user data pursuant to our data security and privacy policies."

China has stepped up inspections on apps following netizens' concerns about excessive personal information collection.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     